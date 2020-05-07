Alexandria city council to discuss APD disciplinary measures next meeting

City council members will be discussing the discipline of Alexandria police officers at their council meeting on Tuesday.

We just got word that Alexandria Councilmen Malcolm Larvadain wrote a letter addressed to the council asking for an agenda item to be added.

Larvadain, who is Chairman of the Legal Committee, wrote in his letter that he would like to investigate hiring, firing and disciplinary actions of the Alexandria Police Department, along with the organizational structure.

News Channel Five also reached out to Civil Service Board Attorney Brian Cespiva who says this matter is normally something the Civil Service Board would handle.

Cespiva telling us the council agenda item comes as a complete surprise to the civil service board saying, "The State of Louisiana vests the authority to investigate the hiring, firing and disciplinary practices of APD with the Fire and Police Service Board."

Cespiva goes on to say, "At this time we are unaware of any complaints against Chief King or any supervisory personnel at APD. We hope the city will provide an explanation prior to the council meeting next Tuesday."

We also reached out to Malcolm Larvadain for comment. All he could tell us was he's wanting to get some information about the disciplinary actions of APD officers and wasn't willing to elaborate.

