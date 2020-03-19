Alexandria closes Public Safety Lobby until further notice

Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King and Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King announced that effective at the close of business today the front lobby of the Public Safety Complex, located at 1000 Bolton Ave., will be closed to the general public until further notice.

This temporary closure is part of the City of Alexandria’s efforts to minimize face-to-face contact and to protect the health of city employees during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Citizens needing access to police or fire records should make the request either by telephone or email.

•Police Reports: Call 318-441-6413 or 318-441-6412 to speak with a records clerk who will advise how to access a particular report. Or email apd-records@cityofalex.com.

•Fire Reports: Call 318-441-6600 or 318-441-6607 to speak with an employee in Fire Records. Or email Nicole.riscili@cityofalex.com.

In a joint statement, APD Chief Jerrod King and AFD Chief Larry King noted, “This current public health emergency is not something that this country, state, city or our departments has experienced before. There will be difficulties and some deviations from our normal operating procedures, but by working together we can and will continue to provide the best protection to the citizens we serve.”

City officials continue to monitor the situation and remain in contact with the Governor’s Office, state agencies and public health officials. Citizens are encouraged to watch the City’s website at https://www.cityofalexandriala.com/covid-19-response as well as the City of Alexandria Louisiana – Government page on Facebook for the latest updates and information regarding city services.

