Alexandria front line worker wanting more from company, gets national attention

An Alexandria woman made national headlines after she went public about how her life has been working as a front line employee of Dollar General.

Kenya Slaughter, a Lead Sales Associate at an Alexandria Dollar General, has gotten national attention from media outlets such as CNN and The New York Times. During an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Slaughter tells the story of working in a store where there’s a lack of PPE, increased pay, and a shortage of staff members.

“And I'm a first-time mom of a daughter with special needs,” Slaughter explained. “My daughter is on the autism spectrum, so being a first-time mom and then having a child with a disability is a challenge in itself and then having to work retail, it's really hard.

Slaughter said after her interview with Don Lemon is when corporate sent sneeze guards that were weeks after President Trump declared the pandemic as a national emergency.

"They told us as soon as we had to wear masks that the sneeze guards were coming,” Slaughter added. “Sneeze guards never came until I started speaking out.”

She's using her voice for not only herself, but also her coworkers, and other Dollar General employees who she said deserves more.

“We're putting our self at risk, all these other corporations are receiving hazard pay,” Slaughter expressed. "Why are you giving us a one-time bonus that's taxed more than our paycheck? I received a one-time bonus of $300 which I received $205 dollars of., and then of course after my interview with Don Lemon now they're promising us a second bonus. That's supposed to be $200 on the first, so we'll see how much they tax this one, and when I say they, I mean corporate."

Slaughter is doing her best, but will continue speaking out until there's change.

"Hazardous conditions calls for hazardous pay, if I’m putting myself in harm’s way, it's no reason I shouldn’t be able to reap a little bit of benefit.”

We also reached out to Dollar General for comment, and we are waiting for a response.

