Alexandria leaders give COVID-19 updates

Last Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced a $500,000 funding project to go towards research to exam causes and possible solutions to the high rate of deaths from the coronavirus within the state's African American community and other impacted populations.

Along with the governor’s efforts, local elected officials are also doing their part to help flatten the curve.

On Monday morning, local elected officials like State Representative Ed Larvadain III, Alexandria Councilman President Jules Green, Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller and others gathered in Downtown Alexandria to address and give updates on COVID-19 in the community.

"We are encouraging more testing, and social distancing in all communities to combat COVID-19, especially in the African American community,” State Rep. Larvadain said.

As of Monday, African Americans make up 56% of coronavirus deaths in the state.

"We've got to increase the testing in our community, we've got to know what’s going on in these communities,” Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller expressed. “And the only way we're going to know is through testing, testing and testing."

Fuller also feels like more funding will help flatten the curve.

“So, I ask you in this community, let's continue to do the right thing and let's ask our elected officials in Washington to send us some money down for testing,” Fuller added. “Not just a little change but enough money to keep our employees doing their job."

Other city leaders like school board member Linda Burgess were in attendance to give education updates.

"Last week students were asked to fill out a survey to make sure that we could access the needs of the students for devices and internet access,” Burgess explained. “This was done so that the district could provide the necessary tools for all students to take advantage of virtual learning."

Burgess also said there should be summer programs this summer for students.

City Councilman Malcolm Larvadain was also a part of the gathering with city updates.

"The city of Alexandria will eventually resume utility cut-offs, so please budget wisely and use your money effectively,” Larvadain said. “For those who have court days that have been continued while we're dealing with this COVID-19 pandemic, once business resumes as normal, please call the courthouse to get your new court dates.”

The group plans to have more meetings to keep the community informed.

