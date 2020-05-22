Alexandria man accused of armed robbery, attempted 2nd-degree murder

An Alexandria man has been accused of armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder in reference to a shooting incident that occurred in the Kellyland subdivision in Alexandria on May 20.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office says when they responded to the incident, witnesses claimed that Sampson De’shon Piper, 19, allegedly robbed some victims at gunpoint, shooting and injuring one of them in the process. The victim fled to a neighbor to call the police. RPSO says they located and took Piper into custody shortly after their arrival. Both Piper and the victim were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Once released from the hospital, RPSO says Piper was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to warrants for one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of obstruction of justice. He is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $225,000 bond.

RPSO says the victim involved is in stable condition over at the hospital.

