Alexandria man accused of livestock theft in Avoyelles Parish

An Alexandria man is accused of stealing four cattle and one horse from a public livestock barn in Avoyelles Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Joel Dunn, 48, allegedly purchased the livestock on October 2 and October 9 of 2019 and left the market without making proper payment.

The stolen livestock is valued at approximately $2,000. At this time, the livestock has not been recovered.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said, “State law protects our livestock markets from persons not complying with proper payment for livestock. When the suspect did not return the livestock he did not pay for, it became a crime. As always, our brand investigators take these criminal acts seriously.”

Dunn is charged with two counts of theft of livestock for each date in which the crimes were allegedly committed. He was located and booked in Vermilion Parish. He was then transported by Brand Commission inspectors to Avoyelles Parish where he was also booked.

