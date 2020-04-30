Alexandria man arrested for 2019 chase and crash into occupied vehicle, files federal suit

An Alexandria man, accused of leading police on a chase in March 2019 that resulted in him running a stop sign, crashing into an occupied vehicle on Sterkx Road, and continuing on to Laccasine Drive before fleeing on foot - has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Alexandria and several police officers alleging excessive force.

According to police, on March 19, 2019 officers were in the area of Duhon Lane and Hargis Street for a search for a burglary and theft suspect when Sgt. Carla Whitstine approached an occupied SUV that was parked nearby for questioning. The driver, later identified as Daquarious Brown, who filed the lawsuit, started the vehicle and, as admitted in the lawsuit, "drove away, ignoring the officers orders to stop."

A pursuit began between the two vehicles, the SUV and an unmarked police unit, that spanned neighborhoods. Police said in a release at the time that someone threw a bag from the vehicle that contained drugs and drug paraphernalia. In the process, the front seat passenger, Devin McCoy, jumped from the vehicle in the vicinity of Mansour Street before being caught.

Police said Brown continued onto the intersection of West MacArthur service road and Sterkx Road, ran a stop sign and struck a truck, sending the driver of the truck to the hospital with serious injuries which we were told required him to be hospitalized for an extended period of time.

Brown continued onto Culpepper Road and Laccasine Drive before exiting the vehicle with a passenger and fled on foot, police said. Brown was later captured by Lt. Kenny Rachal and Det. Bobby Branton. Brown claims that Rachael "suddenly and violently struck Mr. Brown repeatedly about the head and body with his pistol and then kicked Mr. Brown." The lawsuit claims Branton didn't intervene. Another detective, Det. Thomas Rodney is named in the lawsuit, as well as Chief Jerrod King in his official role as the head of the department.

Louisiana State Police investigated the matter on behalf of the Alexandria Police Department and Brown was later arrested by State Police on charges of driving under suspension, felony hit and run, felony flight from an officer, negligent injuring, reckless operation, resisting an officer, and possession of marijuana.

McCoy was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and resisting an officer. He was also held on a bench warrant at the time.

The third suspect was a juvenile.

The criminal matter is pending in state court and Brown is represented by Michael Brewer.

All officers remain employed by the City of Alexandria.

The City of Alexandria told us it does not comment on pending litigation. Brown is being represented by Brett Grayson out of Lafayette. Brown is asking for a jury.

