Alexandria man arrested for video voyeurism

The Alexandria Police Department made an arrest Friday, June 5, in the 2600 block of MacArthur Drive in connection with a male suspect using his cellphone attempting to video under the skirts of females.

Eric Grimble, 47, of Alexandria, was charged with one count of video voyeurism. His bond was set at $10,000.

The case remains under investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

