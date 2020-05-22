Alexandria man arrested in criminal sexual conduct, domestic abuse case

An Alexandria man has been arrested following a report of domestic abuse battery and criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles in the Echo area.

Following an investigation, Anthony Horace Dinkins, 40, of Alexandria was identified as a suspect. Warrants were granted for Dinkins’ arrest in reference to one count of domestic abuse aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Dinkins was located at his residence where he was taken into custody without incident. He was then booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrants.

After Dinkins' arrest, a search warrant was executed at his residence located in the 3800 Block of Louisiana Highway 457. During the search, items of evidence that supported the initial allegations were collected.

Through their investigation, including interviews of the victim(s) at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that further supported the original allegations levied upon Dinkins.

Additional warrants were granted for Dinkins’ arrest in reference to seventeen counts of second degree rape and two counts of oral sexual battery.

Dinkins, who has been detained at the parish detention center since his May 9 arrest, in lieu of posting bond, was booked on the additional charges. Following his arrest, Dinkins’ bond increased totaling $1,770,000.

