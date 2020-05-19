Alexandria man arrested in shooting investigation

Alexandria Police made an arrest Monday in connection with a shooting investigation that occurred on May 1, at Levin and Mary Streets.

Jarrol Twuan Marshall, 42, of Alexandria was charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer and three counts of contempt of court. His bond was set at $285,000.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

