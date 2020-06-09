Alexandria man dies in police custody, family seeking justice after six years

An Alexandria man, Victor White III, died from a gunshot wound in the custody of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in March 2014.

In May, it was revealed that the sheriff’s office reached a $325,000 settlement with the mother of White’s child over the case, but the case still leaves many unanswered questions for the family of Victor White III.

Victor White III was the youngest son of nine children. On March 3, 2014, his older brother called his dad to tell him Victor White III, or Lil Vic, as his family called him, was dead.

Their father, Victor White Sr., was the first to see his body following his death.

"My son had a scar that ran from the top of his eyebrow all the way to his lower jaw bone,” White described. “And it looked like they hit him so hard his eye was turned inward, and I could see that they had beaten him. His lip was puffed up, so I see my son was beat."

Louisiana State Police said the 22-year-old had apparently shot himself while in the backseat of a police car. His hands were cuffed behind his back.

"With hinged handcuffs he can't move, the more he struggled the tighter they would've gotten,” White described. “And so what they're trying to say is he reached all the way around somehow to the front of his chest and shot himself.”

As the White family asked for answers on that horrific day, they got none. Later that evening on March 3, the Louisiana State Police posted a press release.

“The release said my son was involved in a fight at a store, he became unruly, it said he became unruly when they arrested him,” White said. “Found a small amount of narcotics on him and they said the officer went to go get some help and they heard a pop, and they said my son shot himself in the back."

But the Iberia Parish Coroner reported Victor White III was shot in the chest.

"When it got to the main cause of death it was agreed it was suicide,” White explained the conversation between him and the coroner. “And I said wait a minute, where do you get that from… he said well the fact that he told the officer tell my family I love them and I’m gone now.”

Victor White Sr. said he knew that information was incorrect because his son doesn’t speak that way.

“That's not even a language my son would use,” White said.

The coroner then went on to explain that Victor White III was shot in the chest.

Leaving the family with multiple questions. The main question being: How did Victor White III shoot and kill himself in the back of a patrol car in handcuffs?

We reached out to Ricky Boudreaux, he served as the captain of patrol in 2014 for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

He spoke for the Justin Ortis, the officer whom the White family believes killed Victor.

"That case has been fully investigated by not only state agencies but federal agencies,” Boudreaux explained. “And Justin Ortis was cleared of any wrongdoings."

Even so, White’s family continues their fight for justice and feels that Victor White III is another young black life gone too soon.

"Until I get those answers, there's no sense of me even attempting to say I've gotten closure with my son's death,” White said. “No, I haven’t gotten closure with my son's death, I’ve accepted the fact that he was murdered."

We also learned that Ricky Boudreaux, who was captain at the Iberia Sheriff's Office at the time of the incident, is now the police chief for Youngsville Police Department where Justin Ortis also works.

The Times-Picayune recently report that the sheriff’s office has faced a number of lawsuits in recent years, suits that have resulted in settlements of more than $6 million.

