Alexandria resident tells experiences of surviving COVID-19

As people see the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Louisiana, it’s important to remember that number is a person. Dustin Smith of Pineville is one of the more than 200 people who have contracted the virus in Rapides Parish.

Dustin Smith | Source: KALB

“It was just mind-blowing. It was world-shattering for just a second,” said Smith.

Smith said he started feeling a little bit off earlier this month.

“For about two weeks I had a lingering cough and shortness of breath and everything so I was like this is very strange,” said Smith.

Smith said those mild symptoms continued for several days and he knew something was off. His dad also started to feel sick as well at the same time. He became ill enough to be taken to the hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Dustin to get tested as well.

“I get tested that next Monday and the Wednesday I got the result that I tested positive for COVID,” said Smith.

Dustin said his symptoms were mild compared to other cases including what his dad experienced. He said shortness of breath was the most concerning for him.

“It sneaks up on you. Like for me, it would sneak up on me because I would be talking and just find myself winded,” said Smith.

What concerned him most was the people he came in contact with when he didn’t know he had the disease.

“I was one fearful, also I was just concerned for those I have been in contact with. Because if you have had something lingering for that long you are not sure how long you have had it for, so for me it was concerning but also part of me was wanting to be uplifting to people and say God has got this under control,” said Smith.

Smith is a worship leader over at Journey Church in Alexandria. He said about a week and a half after his diagnosis he started to feel better and after a two-week quarantine, he was back at work. But at the end of it, his main takeaway was to never take people for granted.

“Never take people around you for granted. The reason I say that is because if someone does contract it they could be here today and then gone the next couple of days. So your family and your loved ones around you, please hold them dear,” said Smith​.

