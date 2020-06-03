Alexandria residents march against police brutality

Fists pumped in the air and chants dimmed the quiet environment, as people marched through downtown Alexandria (La.), Wednesday evening for two protests.

Courtesy: Hannah Catherine Verzwyvelt

The first protest took place at 2 p.m. near Tamp and Grind as people advocated for an end to police brutality. Demonstrators held signs stating, "I understand that I'll never understand 'Black Lives Matter,' however, I stand with you."

"We are not really hoping to gain anything political expect for the man who killed George Floyd to get first-degree [murder]," Joseph Jobe, who helped organize the protest said. "I think that everybody deserves a platform, and nobody deserves any sort of hate off of something they can't control at all."

A second protest called the "Bike Ride for Justice" took place the same day around 5 p.m. near Convention Hall, and it ended at the police station.

"We wanted to come out here today and protest peacefully," Brian Crowe, a participant in the protest said. "We don't believe in all the damaging and the fires destroying people's cities because when that happens people are out of work and jobs, things people work hard for."

Another protest will take place with the NAACP, Friday at 3 p.m. at Rapides Parish Courthouse.

