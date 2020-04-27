Alexandria sees first convalescent plasma donations

The City of Alexandria has received its first convalescent plasma donations.

Source: KALB

The donations came from three individuals from the Cenla area who have recovered from COVID-19.

"This allows us to target very specific people that have had the virus and have recovered and have developed those antibodies,” said LifeShare Blood Center Regional Director, Jessica Sears.

The antibodies found in the blood of those who have overcome the virus are being used in hopes of helping others who are severely ill have a higher chance of recovery.

Chad Soileau battled COVID-19 for about 14 days before starting the road to recovery. He normally gives blood on a regular basis so donating plasma wasn’t a big deal for him, except sitting in the donation chair was a little different this time given the situation.

“You know, we have to try and help people who have health issues. Anyway we can get them home safe with their families,” said Soileau.

LifeShare hopes that others who have overcome COVID-19 will consider donating.

"The requirements are that you have a positive COVID-19 test and then a negative COVID-19 test as well. And so that should be able to make you eligible to donate plasma,” said Sears.

Anyone who’s eligible and interested in donating can contact LifeShare Blood Center in Alexandria.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.