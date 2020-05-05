Alexandria woman arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a child

An Alexandria woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly taking a child.

According to APD, on May 4, Heather Angelique Dalrymple, 39, took an autistic child from the sidewalk in front of their residence on Evergreen Drive and started to walk away from the home.

The mother intervened and retrieved the child. Dalrymple then reportedly exposed herself in the street and cut herself with a piece of glass before leaving the scene.

Officers located Dalrymple a short distance away. She began physically resisting officers as they made the arrest, resulting in one officer requiring treatment at a local hospital for injuries. Dalrymple was treated at a local hospital for the self-inflicted cut. She was then booked on charges of aggravated kidnapping of a child, obscenity, resisting a police officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace and two counts of battery of a police officer.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Copyright 2020 KALB and APD. All rights reserved.