Alexandria woman experienced symptoms of COVID-19, hospitalized in early February

An audio recording of Alexandria resident Cara Lowry’s breathing right before she was hospitalized back in February with a pneumonia-like illness sounds like pop rocks bubbling in her throat.

Cara Lowry says she experienced several symptoms of COVID-19 in early February. | Source: KALB

Lowry said the sound of her breathing was hard to describe so she took the audio recording to send to family members.

Lowry, an active yogi and runner whose never been hospitalized, believes she may have had COVID-19 in February, long before the first case in the U.S. was officially confirmed. And, she's not the only one who thinks they may have had it earlier this year. Just last week, the CDC said that the first COVID-19 death in the U.S. occurred weeks earlier than previously thought, on February 6 in Santa Clara, California.

This brings to light the question of when did the COVID-19 outbreak here really begin?

Lowry said her sickness started as a sore throat and nasal drip that she thought were allergies at first. Her symptoms developed into a long-running fever of 104 degrees, a painful cough, debilitating body aches and a headache.

She tested negative for the flu and strep, but continued getting sicker, and was admitted to the hospital for four days with pneumonia. Lowry said the doctors and nurses who treated her were baffled by the sound of her breathing.

"Listening to the stories that I hear now, I feel pretty strongly that I had COVID-19," Lowry said. "You know, I don't know if I'll ever know. Now we're so far from the time frame when I had it, I don't even know if it would show up on an antibody test. I guess we'll see. I can say that from my experience if what I had was COVID-19, it's really horrible and definitely worse than flu or other viruses that I've experienced."

Antibody tests look for signs in the blood that a person has been exposed to the new coronavirus, and they're expected to play a big part in life getting back to the new normal, but right now the tests are not yet widely available to the public.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.