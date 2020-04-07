Alexandria woman featured singer in new national commerical

Many organizations both big and small have been spreading messages of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. Walmart is the latest company to do so, and one Alexandria woman is featured in their newest advertisement.

A new Walmart commercial running on television features Walmart employees from across the country singing the song "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers, who died last week. The video started as a way for employees to encourage each other, but has since turned into a chain reaction across the country, and now a commercial.

An employee named Makenna from the Walmart Neighborhood store just off Jackson Street in Alexanadria is featured singing in the video. Look for her in the video at the 40 second mark.

