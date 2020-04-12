Military personnel ordered to wear a "face cloth" during pandemic

The next time you visit Fort Polk, make sure you wear a mask. It will save you a lot of trouble.

On April 5, direct orders from the Pentagon came down demanding all military personnel to wear a "face cloth" when they cannot maintain six feet of distance from one another.

"Effective immediately, to the extent practical, all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers," Defense Secretary Mark Espers said in a memo to Pentagon officials.

Recently, Fort Polk's and JRTC's Commanding General commented on the Pentagon's orders. Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank also spoke about the exceptions as well.

"This does not include a service member's personal residence on a military installation," BG Frank said. "[However] this includes all military personnel, DoD civilians employees, family members, DoD contractors, all other individuals on DoD property, installation and facilities."

