All public buildings at Louisiana state parks and historic sites temporarily closed

All buildings and overnight facilities at Louisiana State Parks are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. Buildings at all state historic sites are also closed.

The closure will remain in effect until April 13. Officials say no new reservations will be accepted prior to April 13.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism say they have closed the buildings for “the safety of staff members and the public” because people frequent the buildings on a daily basis.

Officials still want residents to have the opportunity to get outside and exercise and say the gates at state parks will remain open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This will allow access to roads and established trails.

“We did not come to this decision lightly; however, this is the most prudent action at this point. We want to continue to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for our citizens near our parks,” Nungesser said. “The staff that are able to continue working will use this time to perform maintenance projects and thorough cleaning. That way, the sites are fresh and ready to receive visitors when we reopen.”

Officials say Bayou Segnette, Chicot, and Lake Bistineau State Parks are closed and currently being used as regional overflow isolation areas. Grand Isle State Park has been closed due to the recommendation of local officials.

