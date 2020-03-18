Allergy symptoms vs COVID-19 symptoms

As COVID-19 continues to move through the state more people are becoming concerned, and may of them are even wondering if they contracted the virus themselves.

Dr. Benjamin B. Close | Source: KALB

Sometimes people mistakenly confuse their allergies as symptoms of COVID -19, but a local allergist wants to set the record straight.

"There are a lot of clues that can be used to differentiate that," Dr. Benjamin B. Close, an allergist said. "Seasonal allergies, you would have a lot of itching, sneezing, watery eyes, nasal congestion and things like that. Those symptoms are not typical of the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus. The coronavirus or COVID-19 illness is characterized by fever most of the time and a real dry and significant cough."

Dr. does urge people to call their physician before coming into the office visit if they are experiencing a fever and a server cough.

