Alpha Alpha member finds way to fund raise for St. Jude support during social distancing

There’s no question about whether or not many individuals are facing financial struggles right now because of COVID-19, but what about organizations that thrive off donations and fundraisers in order to help others?

Charlotte Marsh is a member of Alpha Alpha, an organization that works year-round to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We built a wing on the St. Jude Hospital,” Marsh said of her organization.

But funds to keep the organization going are hard to raise during this time of social distancing.

“This year, we can’t raise that kind of money because we can’t get out and do the walkathons, the runs…every different thing that we normally do to raise money for St. Jude,” she added.

So, Marsh turned to Plan B: selling custom face masks to her fellow Alpha Alpha members has raised $300.

“Louisiana does $2 million a year – this organization,” she said.

Although it doesn’t compare to the amount normally made, it’s a step in the right direction for Alpha Alpha.

“We do for other things as well, but our baby is St. Jude.”

If you would like to be involved with Alpha Alpha or make a donation, feel free to give Marsh a call at 318-452-5877.

