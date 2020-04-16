Amber Alert issued in Ga. for missing 2-year-old

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Amina Cole, a missing 2-year-old from Griffin.

A suspect in the abduction is Johnetta Taylor, 21 years old, who has black hair with a red stripe, 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds, with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red leggings.

The two are believed to be traveling in a gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruse with a missing rear bumper, GA license plate RSP6855.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Griffin Police Department at 678-758-8739 or call 911.

