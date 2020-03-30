Anacoco declares state of emergency, water service changes

The Village of Anacoco has issued an official state of emergency over growing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Keith Lewing says the emergency period will last between March 25 and April 24.

In an effort to prevent any spread of COVID-19, the village's water department has been instructed to not disconnect any meters for nonpayment. Any meters currently disconnected for non-payment will be reconnected.

However, this does not waive prior bills, any current amounts owed, or any reconnect fees. The village will address these issues with customers on a later date.

If your meter has been turned off due to a non-payment, call 337-239-0215.

