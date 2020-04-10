Sixth inmate death from COVID-19 reported at FCI Oakdale I

Another inmate has died from COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale, making this the sixth coronavirus-related death.

On April 3, inmate George Jeffus went into respiratory failure at the facility. He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

While at the local hospital, Jeffus tested positive for COVID-19. His condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator the same day. On April 7, Jeffus showed signs of improvement, the ventilator was removed, and he was placed on a high-flow oxygen mask.

On April 9, his condition rapidly declined. That same day, Jeffus, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Jeffus was a 76 year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Louisiana to a 60-month sentence for activities receipt of material constituting/containing child pornography – possession of child pornography with forfeiture allegations.

He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since April 10, 2017.

FCI Oakdale I is a Low security facility that currently houses 971 male offenders.

