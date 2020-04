The Office of Public health is now saying you don't have to have a fever of 100.4 or higher anymore to get tested at the Rapides Parish Coliseum drive-thru testing site.

If you have any symptoms you will be eligible. Testing next week will be Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m.

- No flu test required

- No out of pocket expenses

- They also will test high-risk individuals with underlying medical conditions.

