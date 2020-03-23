Archbishop Gregory Aymond tests positive for coronavirus

The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Monday that Archbishop Gregory Aymond has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Catholic church.

“Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, I have been feeling fine. Recently, I had very mild symptoms, which included fever only. Out of an abundance of caution, I took the Coronavirus test which came back positive. I have notified those with whom I have been in close proximity. Needless to say, I have self-quarantined in order to be responsible and not affect others,” Aymond said. “I will use this quiet time for additional prayer and sacrifice for all those seriously affected by the virus. I pray to get well soon and continue ministry. In the meantime, I will be present through Facebook and the archdiocesan website with reflection on this crisis and God’s healing power.”

The state has reported more than 1,100 cases since March 9. The death toll is at least 34 due to the disease.

