Archdiocese of New Orleans planning to file for bankruptcy

The Archdiocese of New Orleans is planning to file for bankruptcy.

The church organization has been saddled with mounting clergy sex abuse legal costs and hit hard by church and school closures due to coronavirus.

The filing could offer the church protection from upcoming legal expenses.

The Archdiocese says the filing will only affect the administrative offices and won’t affect individual church parishes or schools.

Church leaders say the move was necessary because of the financial strain of the ongoing clergy sex abuse litigation coupled with the unforeseen effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond says the bankruptcy will help restructure financials and create a path forward giving the church an opportunity to reorganize a plan detailing how available assets and insurance will be used to settle outstanding claims a negotiate reasonable settlements. It says it will allow finds to go directly to victims instead of funding prolonged costly litigation.

One bankruptcy attorney says the filing will effectively halt all litigation and put alleged sex abuse victims in line with the church’s other creditors like utility companies.

“Once you file for bankruptcy there’s an automatic stay that is issued regarding all litigation issued against the bankrupt estate. So in the short term, they all come to a grinding halt before the bankruptcy court can figure out the church’s liability, assets and then kind of rank, do a ranking of creditors and figure out a ranking of who gets paid and who doesn’t get paid,” says attorney Jim Garner.

In a statement, Archbishop Gregory Aymond said, “I strongly believe that this path will allow victims and survivors of clergy abuse to resolve their claims in a fair and timely manner.”

Aymond added, “ No parish funds will be used to settle claims. It is a pastor’s responsibility to decide how parish funds should be used to support parish ministry and this process preserves that principle.”

Roger Stetter, an attorney for a number of church sex abuse victims says he is surprised by the bankruptcy filing. He says he thought the archdiocese was doing a good job with managing settlements. He says the problem appears to be more of a function of people not going to church.

That notwithstanding he says the church still has assets. Stetter also says that in other states where archdioceses have filed for bankruptcy they were still able to pay claims to sex abuse victims. Stetter says a panel of lawyers will likely oppose the bankruptcy filing.

