Army Corps begins closing bays at Bonnet Carré Spillway

The Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that it has begun closing bays at the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

As of Monday morning, there was a total of 90 out of 350 bays open.

The Corps described it as a “slow close."

Corps officials say they don’t know exactly how many bays will be closing today or how long the full closure will take, but the flow of the Mississippi[pi River has begun to recede.

This was the fourth opening of the spillway in just three years.

Since last September, there’s been another period of unusually high rainfall along the Mississippi River and its various tributaries.

