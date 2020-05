The Mississippi River has receded enough to prompt Friday’s closure of the Bonnet Carre Spillway in New Orleans.

The spillway was opened April 3 after the river was at a high enough level that threatened New Orleans’ levees.

The Corps, in a news release, said on Friday they closed the last of the 90 bays that had been open and although the water levels are receding, the Corps said the river remains elevated.

