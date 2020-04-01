Army Corps of Engineers could open Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says new Mississippi River projections could force them to open the Bonnet Carre Spillway as early as this week.

Forecast projections show river levels could reach 17.3 feet at the Carrollton gauge and the flow of the river could become greater than one point 25 million cubic feet per second.

Based on those projections, a Corps spokesperson says the spillway could possibly open this Friday if the predictions do not change.

The event will not be open to the public and to prevent the gathering of large groups, no access will be permitted to the viewing site. Additionally, the three spillway boat launches and the Wetland Watchers Park will close at noon on Thursday, according to St. Charles Parish Government.

Last year’s back-to-back openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway sent trillions of gallons of fertilizer-laden fresh water into Lake Pontchartrain and surrounding waters, prompting algae blooms and damage to fisheries.

