How is Cenla impacted by plummeting oil prices?

You've probably noticed gas prices steadily dropping the past few weeks, but for Louisiana’s oil and gas companies, that's bad news.

Source: AP Images

Gifford Briggs heads the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association. He said of the 450 companies in the association, 51% expect to file for bankruptcy, 77.5% are shutting in production and 23% of their member's employees have been laid off. Of the companies who received government relief funds, 72% said it wasn't enough to avoid layoffs.

"We have seen rising supply and diminishing demand due to COVID-19. We are facing an unprecedented challenge,” said Briggs. “Very challenging, in many cases the worst crisis the industry has faced. But the lack of global demand and oil at historically low levels is a challenge that is impossible to understand."

Currently, Louisiana has the highest in the nation severance tax rate at 12.5%. LOGA is asking for a reduction from the legislature to try and survive the pandemic.

"We know that our industry needs emergency relief to try and keep wells flowing, to keep people working," said Briggs.

Briggs says he supports House Bill 506 that would reduce the severance tax rate for oil by 80 percent when oil is below $30 and for natural gas when it's below a $1.90. LOGA also wants the federal and state government to help them find additional storage capacity.

How does dropping oil prices impact Central Louisiana? The Cenla Chamber of Commerce said not as much as other parts of the state.

“There are two bright spots for Cenla in this COVID-19 crisis so far. One is our area of the state is less dependent on oil and gas. We have so little of that sector here," said Deborah Randolph, President Cenla Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said Cenla's strong manufacturing sector will be a good buffer for when recovery begins.

"Small cuts have been made by some. The number of full-time manufacturing jobs has remained high in Cenla,” said Randolph. “If we can make it through the crisis with most the jobs intact, we'll have a great foundation."

However, Alexandria State Rep. Ed Larvadain, D-District 26, said oil and gas is the state's driving force, greatly determining how much money state government takes in.

"Oil and gas impact everything. Education, healthcare, roads, bridges. It's a major driving force in our community and when oil and gas are so low, it affects our bottom line," said Rep. Larvadain.

However, for the oil industry, it's a lot of nail-biting until the economy opens back up.

"As the economy and confidence in healthcare and the economy return, demand will return. That's when we can see the industry moving forward once again," said Briggs.

