Arrest warrant issued for defiant Louisiana pastor

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the controversial pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana.

The warrant accuses pastor Tony Spell of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Central Police Department says.

Police in Central say Spell allegedly backed up a church bus into the direction of a person protesting in front of Spell’s church Sunday. Video of the alleged incident shows the bus coming to a stop just short of where the protestor was standing.

Spell has previously been charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of defying an order by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards that prohibits gatherings of more than ten people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the governor’s order was issued last month, Spell has held numerous sermons with hundreds in attendance at his church.

An elderly member of Spell’s church died of coronavirus last week, a coroner’s report said. However, there is no clear way of determining where this person actually contracted the illness. Spell, who called the coroner’s report “a lie," says the man died of other medical issues.

