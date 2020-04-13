Aspen Bleu, local small business not suffering due to COVID-19, thanks customers for support

Small businesses across the country have been hit hard by mandatory closures and safety measures required to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Aspen Bleu, a local gift store in Alexandria, is doing everything they can to keep catering to their customers.

The gift store that specializes in children's clothing, holiday gifts and art pieces has changed their business model.

Following the spread of COVID-19, the store immediately began offering a ring and run service where they deliver balloon bouquets to the doorsteps of their customers.

Aspen Bleu has also implemented free local delivery on orders, free shipping, store curbside pick-up, and they've updated their website for online purchases.

Owner Kristen Lemoine says the store hasn't been affected by COVID-19 and wants to thank her already existing customers for their continued support during these unprecedented times.

“We have a very unique advantage," said Lemoine. "We’re here, we get to hear from our locals and what their needs are and we’re able to get to their doorsteps faster than any Amazon truck can get to their doorsteps.”

Lemoine says the past month has been a very valuable learning experience.

In the future, she plans to look at different community-give-back initiatives to thank her existing customers for all of their support.

The store continues to ship orders and deliver balloon bouquets daily.

If you're interested in purchasing something from Aspen Bleu, you can visit their website or call them at 318-787-3398.

