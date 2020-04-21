Attorney General Jeff Landry releases statement on case involving Dennis and Cynthia Perkins

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement Tuesday, April 21, the day after prosecutors with his office filed disturbing new documents that outline their alleged evidence against former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins and his former school-teacher wife, Cynthia.

Attorney General Landry is asking anyone with any additional information about the Perkins to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-256-4506.

The new court filing includes a job application from 1998 to the Baton Rouge Police Department where Dennis allegedly admitted to several crimes including prostitution, sex with a minor and drug use. The BRPD hiring board at that time voted unanimously not to hire Dennis. He was a reserve deputy with LPSO when he applied for that job.

The filing from Landry’s office aims to show “a pattern of conduct, system or plan, as well as motive, intent to commit all of the crimes for which Dennis & Cynthia Perkins were indicted.”

Attorney General Landry issued the following statement about the case:

The Grand Jury in Livingston Parish has indicted Dennis Perkins on 5 counts of first-degree rape, 1 count of attempted first-degree rape, 3 counts of sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13, 4 counts of video voyeurism, 1 count of sexual abuse of an animal, 1 count of mingling harmful substances, 1 count of obscenity, 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, 1 count of production of pornography involving a juvenile, and 1 count of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13; Cynthia Perkins on 3 counts of first-degree rape, 1 count of attempted first-degree rape, 4 counts of sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13, 2 counts of video voyeurism, 1 count of mingling harmful substances, 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, and 1 count of production of pornography involving a juvenile; and Melanie Curtin on 1 count of first-degree rape and 1 count of video voyeurism.

Prosecutors from my office recently filed a pleading with our intent to introduce other crimes, wrongs, and bad acts of Dennis and Cynthia Perkins. The material sought to be introduced is undoubtedly evidence of those defendants’ lustful disposition towards children, shows a pattern of conduct, system or plan, modus operandi, as well as motive, intent, and lack of mistake or accident under Louisiana Code of Evidence to commit all of the crimes for which they were indicted.

Investigators and examiners from my LBI have processed and analyzed over 5 terabytes of encrypted data backed up to and from various electronic devices owned or used by Dennis and Cynthia Perkins. For perspective, there are 1000 gigabytes in 1 terabyte of data. Most smartphones today operate with an average of 64 gigabytes. The average high-quality photo is approximately 3.5 megabytes, and there are 1000 megabytes in 1 gigabyte.

While we will never waiver from our commitment to not say anything that would jeopardize successful prosecutions of the crimes or negatively impact victim privacy rights, this matter is at a point where further comment may be appropriate.

We would not be in this position without the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jason Ard and his team have fully cooperated and helped throughout this very serious and sensitive investigation. I can only imagine how difficult it has been to refrain from responding publicly to the rumors, innuendos, and slander that have been thrown their way.

To date, and after nearly six months on the case, our forensic examiners have not found any evidence of knowledge or participation in the alleged criminal conduct by either the Sheriff or others at his Office. Dennis Perkins, Cynthia Perkins, and Melanie Curtin are the defendants, and our office will do all that we legally can to bring them to justice.

I want to thank all who have aided in our efforts so far. Thanks to Louisiana State Police. Thanks to Sheriff Ard and LPSO. Finally, and most importantly, thanks to the brave people who came forward with information after the initial arrest; your courage is admirable, and I greatly appreciate your help.

The residents of Livingston Parish and all the people of Louisiana should know that I fully support crime victims; and under my watch, the Louisiana Department of Justice will continue working tirelessly to make our communities safer.

My heart and prayers go out to all affected by these heinous crimes. My office and I will not stop in our fight to get you the justice you deserve.

Again – if anyone has information regarding Dennis or Cynthia Perkins, I continue to encourage you to contact the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation toll-free at 1-800-256-4506. Callers may remain anonymous.”

