Audit finds several issues with Town of Lecompte's finances

A recent audit found several issues when it comes to the Town of Lecompte’s finances.

The report from the Legislative Auditor’s Office listed 10 findings dealing with the town’s finances. The report found the town had a $301,233 deficit in the general fund and a $112,102 deficit in its one-cent sales tax fund. The audit also found the town did not withhold employment taxes or state supplemental pay for certain public safety employees and the police department did not properly account for all ticket books.

The report also found the town “failed to make all required payments for its retirement system and to remit all required payroll taxes.” The Town of Lecompte also failed to give certain fees, fines and court costs collected to the agencies they were supposed to go to.

The audit also found the town had late fees assessed to its credit card payments.

Mayor Craig Phillips said the good news is they are off the non-compliance list.

"We are excited because this is the first year in three years we have been off the non-compliance list," said Mayor Phillips. "We are making strides. We are looking through the windshield instead of the rearview mirror. This is positive."

The Legislative Auditor’s Office said this is the first year since 2016 that the auditor has been able to provide an opinion on the town’s financial statements.

