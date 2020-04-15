Auto insurers to return more than $187M to Louisiana drivers through rebates

Auto insurers in Louisiana and across the country are providing premium reductions and rebates to policyholders during the ongoing crisis brought on by COVID-19.

Because most drivers are following the stay at home order, there are fewer miles being traveled which have resulted in fewer accidents. As a result of this dynamic, many auto insurers are now sharing their savings with consumers.

“I applaud our auto insurers on supporting their policyholders and our economy with these programs,” said Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Donelon. “Here in Louisiana, the economic impact of these rebate programs is greater than $187 million in payments returned to the pockets of consumers at a time when it is sorely needed. This list includes 13 of the top 20 auto insurers doing business in Louisiana and it is my hope that the other seven auto insurers will follow suit in this time of crisis for their policyholders brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The insurers below have announced or provided the Louisiana Department of Insurance with the details of a rebate or rate reduction program:



** American Family is offering a flat $50 per vehicle

