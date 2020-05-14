Avoyelles Parish Class of 2020 students to walk across the stage for graduation

The Avoyelles Parish superintendent, Blaine Dauzat, recently announced on Facebook the graduation plan for the Class of 2020.

Dauzat said a virtual graduation seems like the safest and best route. This means students will still be able to walk across the stage in front of their family members and friends, but attendance will be limited and only one student will be walking at a time.

“Each graduate gets their opportunity to walk down the aisle, and they get to walk across the stage, and they get to be handed their diploma from their principal,” Dauzat explained. “Six graduates for each family will be allowed in the building. So, we’re doing them one at a time, so we’ll get their individual graduation. The virtual part...we are also going to put it all together in one film and post it publicly and give them all DVDs.”

Graduation began Thursday at Bunkie High School and will continue until Friday. LSAS students will graduate Friday. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, Marksville will hold graduations. The ceremonies will wrap up on May 20 with Avoyelles High School graduates.

