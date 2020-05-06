Avoyelles Parish announces virtual graduation for students

The Avoyelles Parish School Board has announced that students will have virtual graduations in May.

The graduations will be held on the following dates:

Avoyelles High- May 20

Bunkie High- May 14 and 15

LaSAS- May 15

Marksville High- May 19 and 20

Each student will have an appointed time to arrive at school to be filmed receiving their diploma and give any speeches if applicable. A small number of family members will be allowed to come into the building to watch as each student "graduates".

Students will be contacted soon for their assigned time and the number of family members allowed. If you haven't heard from them in the next few days, call your school.

Copyright 2020 APSO. All rights reserved.