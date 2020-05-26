Avoyelles Parish mobile COVID-19 testing sites

The Avoyelles Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced mobile testing sites for COVID-19.

The sites will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 11:00 a.m.

You are required to have a valid Louisiana ID to receive the test. These tests are for residents of Avoyelles Parish 18 years or older.

Testing will be at the following sites:

June 1: Bunkie High School, Cottonport Elementary

June 3: Avoyelles High School

June 5: Avoyelles High School

June 8: Marksville High School

June 9: Avoyelles Port Commission

June 11: Plaucheville Elementary

June 12: Hessmer High School

June 15: Bunkie High School

June 17: Mansura Town Hall

June 19: Mansura Town Hall

June 22: Avoyelles Port Commission

June 24: Plaucheville Elementary

June 26: Marksville High School

