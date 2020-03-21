Avoyelles Parish under state of emergency, COVID-19 case suspected

State Rep. Daryl Deshotel says Avoyelles Parish is under a state of emergency. He made the announcement at a news conference with parish officials Friday afternoon.

They encouraged citizens to follow guidelines from Governor John Bel Edwards’ office and the CDC.

“We are in unprecedented times and it requires unprecedented action,” he said. “I’m asking you to do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

The representative also tells News Channel Five’s Steven Maxwell, in the next few days health officials may confirm a positive COVID-19 case in the parish.

Rep. Deshotel also addressed rumors about the National Guard’s role in addressing this pandemic.

“The national guard was not active for martial law,” he said.

The virus is also taking a toll on Louisiana businesses.

On Monday, March 23rd, Rep. Deshotel will hold a conference call for small businesses affected by COVID-19. They will discuss SBA loans, employer and employee rights and other topics.

Also on Monday, the Avoyelles Parish School Board will not provide meals for students.

