BBB warns of Facebook quiz scams while people are stuck at home

Due to Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order, many people are spending more time on social media, which means people are encountering more potential scams.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about those seemingly harmless Facebook quizzes that ask for personal information.

The quizzes usually ask silly questions, but scammers can use your answers against you. The quizzes may ask for things like your mother’s maiden name or your birthday or the name of the street you grew up on. These are also questions that are commonly used as security questions for bank accounts and credit card accounts.

Sharing such information could potentially lead to your financial accounts being hacked.

TIPS TO AVOID SOCIAL MEDIA SCAMS:

•Be skeptical: Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust?

•Adjust privacy settings: Review your social media account’s privacy settings and be strict about what information you share.

•Remove personal details from your profile: Don’t share information like your phone number or home address on social media accounts.

•Don’t give answers to common security questions.

•Monitor friend requests: Don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know.

