BESE publishes State Superintendent candidate interviews, local candidate encourages public feedback

The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE, has posted video interviews with the six state superintendent candidates and are asking for the public's feedback on topics related to the search.

Dr. Heather Poole, Executive Vice Chancellor of Student Services, Enrollment Management and Foundation Relations at Central Louisiana Technical Community College | Source: KALB

Dr. Heather Poole, Executive Vice Chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical Community College, is representing Central Louisiana in the group of candidates and said the process has been unique, considering the times we are in.

“It's just a unique thing to where you usually apply, you're interviewed, they see if you have the credentials, and the background to do the job but you are trying to get eight votes out of 11 so it is like a campaign,” Dr. Poole explained. “You realize you need to be sharing information with others and have others share information."

After interviews were conducted by Superintendent Selection Work Group chair Kira Orange Jones, BESE District 2, and workgroup member Ronnie Jones, BESE District 6, Poole posted part of her interview on her Facebook page and is encouraging everyone to look at the entire interview HERE and give feedback. There you can see more of Poole’s goals and why she feels she’s best for the position.

There’s no set date on when BESE members will vote on the next State Superintendent but the public has until Friday to fill out the feedback survey.

The next scheduled BESE meeting will be in June.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

