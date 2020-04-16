BJ's Pizza House still serving customers, encouraging people to support local

Small businesses across the country have been hit hard by mandatory closures and safety measures required to slow the spread of COVID-19.

BJ's Pizza House in Alexandria | Source: KALB

BJ's Pizza House in Alexandria is doing everything they can to cater to their customers and keep business going.

The restaurant, specializing in custom order pizza, closed down their dining room about a month ago following the Governor's "Stay at Home" order. However, customers can still pick up their pizza or get it delivered by placing orders online and over the phone. The restaurant has also implemented a drive-thru service where people can place an order and pick it up without even getting out of their vehicle.

Owner and Operator David Merchant says not having the dine-in service has reduced the number of customers that the pizza house normally sees. However, he says he's grateful for delivery partners such as Waitr, Grubhub and DoorDash during this unprecedented time.

Merchant adds it's crucial to support local during this time so that small businesses like BJ's can remain open for years to come.

“The restaurant industry is obviously very competitive," said Merchant. "There’s very challenging normal circumstances but right now it’s really important that our local people support the local restaurants that they want to see stay open. There’s a lot of chains obviously we compete with, but I’m a local owner, I spend my money here in Cenla.”

Hundreds of pizzas have been donated to health care workers, first responders, grocers and restaurant workers over the past couple of weeks.

Each employee wears gloves and the pizza house follows strict health guidelines set out by the state. No employees have been let go due to the small business loan that Merchant received through the government.

BJ's is open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

