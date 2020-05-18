BOYCE POLICE: Burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Boyce Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Javarius Deshon Battles, 23, is accused of several vehicle break-ins at the Levy Park in Boyce. According a release from police, a gun was among the items taken.

BPD says Battles was last seen in a white 2009 Buick Lucerne with LA license plate 745BEL.

He's facing several charges including 3 counts Simple Burglary, four counts theft, and one count possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a person convicted of certain felonies.

