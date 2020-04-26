BRPD: 2 police officers shot in north Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded Sunday, April 26 around 1 p.m. to reports of two officers shot in north Baton Rouge.

April 26, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 3:26 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded Sunday, April 26 around 1 p.m. to reports of two officers shot in north Baton Rouge.

Don Coppola with BRPD confirmed the officers involved are members of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened on Conrad Drive in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster.

WAFB Austin Kemker reports from the scene that the shooter, a male, is holed up inside a house.

A police negotiator has been called to the scene. Police chief Murphy Paul will hold a news conference later to provide additional details.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome arrived on the scene of the shooting to offer her support.

Two ambulances escorted by multiple police units were seen leaving the area and headed toward the hospital.

The officers were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

About 40 officers gathered on the second floor of the hospital to pray for the wounded officers, The Advocate newspaper reported.

Officials confirm that officers are actively seeking out the suspected gunman. If you know anything that can help officers locate the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.