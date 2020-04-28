BRPD honors fallen BRPD officer Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. with funeral procession

A funeral procession was held for fallen Baton Rouge police officer Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto, Jr. Lt. Hutto was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 26.

Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto, Jr. | Source: BRPD via WAFB

The Baton Rouge Police Department posthumously promoted Hutto to the rank of lieutenant after the shooting.

The family will not have a public funeral for Hutto. Instead, BRPD and other first responders held a procession for Lt. Hutto Tuesday, April 28.

A procession of police motorcycles and cars left the coroner’s office on Harding Boulevard and traveled toward Interstate 110. The procession then traveled along Interstate 110 to Government Street. From there, the procession took a right onto Government Street and end at Rabenhorst Funeral home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments took part in the procession.

Many people gathered along Harding Boulevard or along Government Street between Interstate 110 and the funeral home, while keeping social distancing in mind, to pay their respects to Lt. Hutto.

Hutto spent 21 years with BRPD and 24 years total in law enforcement.

