BRPD officer killed in the line of duty identified by family

The family of the Baton Rouge police officer killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 26 has now been identified.

The family says the fallen officer is Sgt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr., 45. His family knew him as Dale, while his brothers in blue knew him as Glenn.

Hutto spent 21 years with BRPD and 24 years total in law enforcement.

The family will not have a public funeral for Hutto. Instead, there will be a procession Tuesday, April 28 from the coroner’s office on Harding Boulevard near the Baton Rouge Airport to Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street in downtown Baton Rouge starting at 1 p.m.

People can line up along Government Street to honor the fallen officer, while keeping social distancing in mind.

