Ball Elementary teacher gets creative with online learning

While online learning has become the norm for students around the world, getting creative with teaching methods has also become popular.

Being out of school has called for extreme measures for students, teachers, and parents. With students out of school for a month now and counting, one Cenla teacher is doing everything she can to make learning fun.

Latonya Chambers, a Ball Elementary school teacher, posted a video on her Facebook page of her remixing the song Old Town Road for her students.

"That's the way we usually learn in my classroom, I remix songs, or I’ll give them super cute videos and we dance and we laugh and we play,” Chambers explained. “Or I'll dress up and that's something they usually see and I know they miss that because we haven’t been able to see each other for a while."

During these difficult times, Chambers is committed to doing everything she can to make learning at home as normal as possible.

"Quarantine in full effect and students get to rest but when we do go back, they will be ready for the test,” Chambers sang. “Because I am still giving assignments, I am still grading. I'm still being me, but we're still having fun in the midst of it all."

The teacher has more than 5,000 views on her Facebook video.

