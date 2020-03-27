Ball woman arrested for murder in deadly Wainwright Street fire

A Ball woman has been arrested for murder in relation to a fire in an Alexandria residence in February that killed a grandmother and three children.

Tamielya Brevelle, 30, was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on March 27 on four counts of second-degree murder and one count of a delayed action incendiary device.

On Feb. 29, at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Alexandria Fire Department responded to a four-fatality structure fire at 3460 Wainwright Street. Inside the home, the bodies of Verlana Cooper, 48, and her three granddaughters, ages 7, 4 and 4 months, were located.

Following a lengthy fire investigation by the Alexandria Fire and Police Departments in collaboration with The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Ball Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King said investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

“Arson is a serious crime and when innocent people die as a result of intentionally set fires, our investigators work more diligently to get answers for loved ones and justice for the victims,” King said. “We are appreciative of all the agencies involved and their hard work.”

Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall added, “I commend Fire Chief King and all of the investigators for their hard work and thorough investigation. The loss of any life is devastating, but to lose three young children and their grandmother is just heart-wrenching. My hope is this arrest will bring some much-needed closure to the family members who lost their precious loved ones.”

Fire Chief King notes the investigation is continuing and more arrests are pending.

A booking photo for Brevelle was not available at the time of the release. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.