Ball woman's family wonders if COVID-19 lead to her death

The family of Amanda Lovern is still waiting for answers on her untimely death.

Source: Family of Amanda Lovern

On March 18, she was tested for COVID-19. She was dead the next day.

Amanda worked at a Chevron station in Ball and believed that she may have been exposed earlier that week while she was on the job. Her family says that a customer came into the store while she was working and stated that they had just come back from New Orleans and wasn't feeling well. Not long after that, she started developing a fever and coughing.

On March 19, she was resting on a couch while her family ate dinner. One of her children went to check on her and found her unresponsive.

"And I got her head tilted back and everything opened up and I gave her a big breath and just her exhale was just fluid," said her father, Mike Taylor, as he explained that the family started CPR on Amanda when she was found.

Amanda's parents, Mike and Kathi Taylor, and the rest of her family, have been trying to get the results of her COVID-19 test from March 18. But, they've been told that there's no record of that test.

"The coroner...he called the state laboratory and it took him hours to get through all their prompts and finally speak to someone in an attempt to get her results because her test was done on the 18th. Today is the 30th and we still have no results on her test. They didn't have her in their system. He had to give them her information and he doesn't know or he didn't enlighten us whether it was just she wasn't in the system showing the results or if she wasn't in the system having a test been submitted" said Mike Taylor.

The family has been quarantined since her death because of the possibility of being exposed to the virus. Amanda's body has been in the Rapides Parish morgue for about two weeks now as her loved ones continue to wait for closure.

Her father says, "As it stands now, her children are asking what happened...why did our mommy die?"

